Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
As part of Phase 3 of the provincial Restart Plan, the BCGEU has been working over the past several weeks to develop protocols and put in safety measures that will allow us to safely re-open all of our offices to staff and members. To that end, the BCGEU is starting a phased re-opening of all offices beginning Monday, July 20th. Staff will be returning to the offices under new, enhanced safety protocols. Members may not attend the offices until staff have had sufficient time to assess and adjust to the new protocols. After that period, members will be able to attend their office by appointment only. Check back here regularly for updates on when access to the offices will be available to members.
Kitsilano Area Childcare Society Bargaining Committee - BCGEU
Published on July 16, 2020
We are pleased to announce that the following members have been elected by acclamation as your Bargaining Committee
Janet Lim
Maya Wilson
In the coming weeks, your Bargaining Committee, along with BCGEU Staff Representative Brittney Buss, will begin the process of preparing for negotiations with your Employer. We promise to keep you informed on our progress.
Please take the time to fill out the attached survey so that the Bargaining Committee knows what is most important to you in your job contract. This is your opportunity to have a say in the terms and conditions in your collective agreement.
Please return your completed survey to the Lower Mainland Area Office, attention Brittney Buss, no later than 5pm on Friday, August 7, 2020 via email to area03@bcgeu.ca or fax to 604-215-1410.