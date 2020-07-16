 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Kitsilano Area Childcare Society Bargaining Committee - BCGEU

Published on July 16, 2020

We are pleased to announce that the following members have been elected by acclamation as your Bargaining Committee 

 

  • Janet Lim
  • Maya Wilson

 

 In the coming weeks, your Bargaining Committee, along with BCGEU Staff Representative Brittney Buss, will begin the process of preparing for negotiations with your Employer. We promise to keep you informed on our progress.
 
Please take the time to fill out the attached survey so that the Bargaining Committee knows what is most important to you in your job contract. This is your opportunity to have a say in the terms and conditions in your collective agreement.
 
Please return your completed survey to the Lower Mainland Area Office, attention Brittney Buss, no later than 5pm on Friday, August 7, 2020 via email to area03@bcgeu.ca or fax to 604-215-1410.
 
Many thanks for all your support.

 
In solidarity
 
 
Brittney Buss
Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of bargaining questionnaire here



