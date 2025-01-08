Click here to find info on COVID-19

Kiwassa Neighbourhood Services -Steward Nominations - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on January 08, 2025

Nominations are now open for anyone who would like to become a Kiwassa Steward. Nominations will close at 5:00 pm on January 15, 2025. 

Stewards are the primary representatives of members and have an important role within the Union.
 
Some of the roles of a steward are:

  • Helping co-workers interpret and understand their collective agreement.
  • Supporting co-workers in meetings with management.
  • Listening to co-workers about their issues.
  • Acting as a liaison between the worksite, the union local and the BCGEU's area offices.
  • Communicating about broader local issues and training opportunities within the union.
  • Making sure all co-workers are in the loop by updating the union bulletin board.
  • Referring members to committees on specific issues, such as the Joint Labour Management and Occupational Health and Safety Committees.

Feel free to visit the union's website for more information (www.bcgeu.ca/stewards).
 
Nomination forms must be returned to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office via regular mail, fax or email by 5:00 pm on January 15, 2025:

  • BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office - #130 - 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4
  • Fax: 604-215-1410 | Email: [email protected]

 
In Solidarity,
 
Katie Smith, Staff Representative

Download a PDF of this notice

Download a PDF of the nomination form



