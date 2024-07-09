Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board.

If you are interested in becoming a Local 303 steward, or know someone whom you would like to nominate for steward, please fill out the attached nomination form.

Feel free to visit the union's website for more information (www.bcgeu.ca/stewards).

Nomination forms must be returned to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office via regular mail, fax or email by 4:00 pm on Tuesday, July 23, 2024:

BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office - #130 - 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4

Fax: 604-215-1410 | Email: [email protected]

In Solidarity,

Andii Stephens on behalf of Katie Smith

Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here

Download PDF of nomination form here





