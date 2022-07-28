Membership meeting to review bargaining surveys and discuss

bargaining proposals and priorities

At our last membership meeting we discussed getting together to have a further discussion on bargaining proposals. The committee has received a few surveys and we would like to share these results with you in a general way. We also encourage everyone who has not submitted a survey (attached), to please do so, we have extended the deadline to December 9, 2022.



We hope you can attend this virtual zoom meeting with your Bargaining Committee! We will make this meeting fun and interactive, we plan to ask you several questions and poll you about your bargaining priorities so please think about them in advance.



Membership Meeting Agenda

Review bargaining survey results received so far

Review the current Collective Agreement (attached) (Vacation, Health Benefits, Hours of Work, Overtime, Statutory Holidays)

Discuss your bargaining priorities

Shop Steward nominations are open

Union Bulletin Board

When: Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Virtual Meeting only via Zoom

To join the meeting virtually via Zoom:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89171074911?pwd=Uy9NM1FkUEhpOFB4L0lGTnhSYUhsQT09



Meeting ID: 891 7107 4911

Passcode: 246904

Dial by your location: +1 778 907 2071 Canada





PLEASE SPREAD THE WORD BY TELLING YOUR COWORKERS ABOUT THIS MEETING AND THE BARGANING SURVEY!!!



In solidarity



Your Bargaining Committee,

Julia Seymour & Kitty Jones - Harbourview Daycare

Maria Cervino & Karin Ludditt - Neighbourhood House

Sarah Fawns, Katie Marvin, Carol Wood – BCGEU Staff Representatives



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of bargaining survey here

Download PDF of collective agreement here





