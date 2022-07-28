Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Kiwassa Neighbourhood Services Association (Harbourview Daycare & Neighbourhood House) - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on November 17, 2022

Membership meeting to review bargaining surveys and discuss
bargaining proposals and priorities

At our last membership meeting we discussed getting together to have a further discussion on bargaining proposals. The committee has received a few surveys and we would like to share these results with you in a general way. We also encourage everyone who has not submitted a survey (attached), to please do so, we have extended the deadline to December 9, 2022. 
 
We hope you can attend this virtual zoom meeting with your Bargaining Committee! We will make this meeting fun and interactive, we plan to ask you several questions and poll you about your bargaining priorities so please think about them in advance.
 
Membership Meeting Agenda 

  • Review bargaining survey results received so far
  • Review the current Collective Agreement (attached) (Vacation, Health Benefits, Hours of Work, Overtime, Statutory Holidays)
  • Discuss your bargaining priorities
  • Shop Steward nominations are open
  • Union Bulletin Board

When: Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. 
Where: Virtual Meeting only via Zoom   
To join the meeting virtually via Zoom:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89171074911?pwd=Uy9NM1FkUEhpOFB4L0lGTnhSYUhsQT09
 
Meeting ID: 891 7107 4911
Passcode: 246904
Dial by your location: +1 778 907 2071 Canada

PLEASE SPREAD THE WORD BY TELLING YOUR COWORKERS ABOUT THIS MEETING AND THE BARGANING SURVEY!!!


In solidarity
 
Your Bargaining Committee,
Julia Seymour & Kitty Jones - Harbourview Daycare
Maria Cervino & Karin Ludditt - Neighbourhood House
Sarah Fawns, Katie Marvin, Carol Wood – BCGEU Staff Representatives

Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of bargaining survey here
Download PDF of collective agreement here



