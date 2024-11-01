Dear members of Area 09,



I am writing to ask you to take action in support of the 80+ BCGEU Component 20 members who work on BC's inland ferries fleet in Glade, Harrop, and Kootenay Lake as they prepare to take job action.



These BCGEU members work on three of BC's 13 inland ferry routes and are employed by Western Pacific Marine. The entire inland ferry fleet is operated by private companies since being contracted out by the previous BC Liberal government. Essentially this means that contractors control, and can profit from, critical transportation infrastructure that communities and working people across this province rely on.



Our union's goal is to make sure our members who work on these routes are successful in this round of bargaining and get the wages, benefits and contract language they need to deliver a top quality, reliable service to the public; enjoy a safe, healthy workplace; and look forward to secure, family-supporting employment in the communities they live in.



What can you do to help:

Our members issued 72-hour strike notice on October 31 and will begin job action on Sunday, November 3 . The solidarity event starts at 11:30 am at the Balfour ferry terminal and they could use your support! Please show up and bring friends and family to show Western Pacific Marine that the community is behind ferry workers. Share this message with members of your local & your friends, family and community connections. We need working people to know the real story of what is going on with the inland ferry fleet that they rely on. We also need help applying pressure to the employer to live up to their obligation to provide safe, reliable service and treat their workers with dignity and respect.

Contact your local MLA, MP and municipal elected officials to show your support for our members in this round of bargaining and demand that, in the long term, the inland ferry system be brought back into direct government under the Ministry of Transportation & Infrastructure. These ferries are critical public transportation infrastructure and should not be subject to profit motives of private contractors. You can use our digital tool to easily send an email to decision makers in the ministry.

These BCGEU members are fighting hard at the bargaining table to preserve the safety and sustainability of the inland ferry system. I know they can count on you to support them in their fight.



In solidarity,



Maria Bennett

Treasurer





UWU/MoveUP