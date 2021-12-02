We are pleased to announce Rina Lopez, Justyna Walczak and Ramandeep Kaur have been elected for the position of Shop Steward at Kopernik Lodge.
Please join us in welcoming Rina, Justyna and Ramandeep in their role as worksite Shop Steward.
Thank you to all those that participated in the process.
In solidarity
Mahen Ramdharry
Local 403 Chairperson/ VP Component 4
Jacqueline (Jackie) McGuire
Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
