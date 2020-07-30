Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
Kwantlen Polytechnic University - Collective Agreement Ratified - BCGEU
Published on July 30, 2020
We are pleased to report that your Employer has also ratified the tentative collective agreement. The renewed collective agreement is therefore in effect as of July 8, 2020.
It will take some time for the parties to finalize the new collective agreement document. In the meantime, you can refer to the old collective agreement and the recent ratification document, together, for a complete picture of the renewed agreement currently in effect.
We are also working with the Employer to have the retroactive pay issued as soon as possible.
In solidarity,
Monica Wyllie Bargaining Committee Member Curtis Flaterud Bargaining Committee Member