  2. Kwantlen Polytechnic University - Collective Agreement Ratified - BCGEU

Published on July 30, 2020

We are pleased to report that your Employer has also ratified the tentative collective agreement. The renewed collective agreement is therefore in effect as of July 8, 2020.

It will take some time for the parties to finalize the new collective agreement document. In the meantime, you can refer to the old collective agreement and the recent ratification document, together, for a complete picture of the renewed agreement currently in effect.

We are also working with the Employer to have the retroactive pay issued as soon as possible.

 

In solidarity,

Monica Wyllie Bargaining Committee Member
Curtis Flaterud Bargaining Committee Member

Shannon Murray BCGEU Regional Coordinator


Download PDF of notice here 

