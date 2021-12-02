The election process is now completed for the KPU Bargaining Committee:

Trina Whitsitt – Chairperson

Monica Wyllie – Committee member

Kevin Mackie - Committee member

Mustafa Mohammed - Committee member

Congratulations to Mustafa on his successful election and thank you to all the nominees for letting your name stand for election. We will now begin preparations for collective bargaining in the New Year.



In solidarity,



Linsay Buss, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP