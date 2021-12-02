The election process is now completed for the KPU Bargaining Committee:
- Trina Whitsitt – Chairperson
- Monica Wyllie – Committee member
- Kevin Mackie - Committee member
- Mustafa Mohammed - Committee member
Congratulations to Mustafa on his successful election and thank you to all the nominees for letting your name stand for election. We will now begin preparations for collective bargaining in the New Year.
In solidarity,
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative, Negotiations
