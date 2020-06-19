 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Kwantlen Polytechnic University – Support Staff Ratification Document for - BCGEU

Published on June 19, 2020

The ratification document detailing the tentative agreement reached with your employer is available here: Link here

Your bargaining committee will review the ratification document with you in detail during the ratification meetings on Monday June 22 at 9:00 am or Tuesday June 23 at 3:00 pm (Call-in info in previous bulletin). Your bargaining committee unanimously recommends that you vote "yes" to ratify the tentative agreement.

 

In solidarity,

 

Monica Wyllie Bargaining Committee Member
Curtis Flaterud Bargaining Committee Member 

Shannon Murray BCGEU Regional Coordinator



Download PDF of notice here

 


