The ratification document detailing the tentative agreement reached with your employer is available here: Link here
Your bargaining committee will review the ratification document with you in detail during the ratification meetings on Monday June 22 at 9:00 am or Tuesday June 23 at 3:00 pm (Call-in info in previous bulletin). Your bargaining committee unanimously recommends that you vote "yes" to ratify the tentative agreement.
In solidarity,
Monica Wyllie Bargaining Committee Member
Curtis Flaterud Bargaining Committee Member
Shannon Murray BCGEU Regional Coordinator
UWU/MoveUP
