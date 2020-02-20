Nominations are now open for five stewards at Kwantlen Student Association for Local 704 members.

The union will train new stewards.

If you wish to know more about the roles and responsibilities of the steward, please contact our office.

The deadline for nominations is March 9, 2020 by 5 p.m.

The nomination form (attached) must be used. The deadline for submission is to the area office by fax (604.882.5032), email (area04@bcgeu.ca), hand delivered to the Fraser Valley area office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, V2Y 0A9, no later than March 9, 2020 by 5 p.m.

If more than five people are nominated for the steward positions, an election will occur. Candidates may submit one page of information (8.5 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

In solidarity

Monical Wyllie Sarah Georgetti

Local 704 Chair Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here





