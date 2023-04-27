Click here to find info on COVID-19

Kwantlen Student Association Ratification Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on September 18, 2023

The ratification vote has now concluded. We had an 85% turnout, and the tentative agreement was rejected by a vote of 21 (52.5%) - 19 (47.5%).
 
Thank you to everyone who participated in this important process.
 
Your bargaining committee will now review options and we will get in touch soon with next steps.
 

In solidarity,
 
Diamond Obera
Bargaining Committee

John O'Brian
Bargaining Committee

Heather Turner
BCGEU Staff Representative



