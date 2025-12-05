To: BCGEU Members at Maximus
Re: Election of Bargaining Committee Members
Nominations for Bargaining Committee Members closed on Friday, November 28, 2025. The Union received four (4) nominations for the three (3) positions available (1 bargaining chairperson and 2 bargaining committee members).
The four nominees are:
- Gourav Das (for bargaining chair and committee member)
- Raine Kisby (for bargaining chair and committee member)
- Callum Brown (for committee member)
- Leila George (for committee member)
The electronic election ballot will be sent to all Maximus members onFriday, December 5, 2025 at 5:00 pm.
The electronic ballot will be sent to the personal email address we have on file for you via our Simply Voting software. You can check to see if your email address is current by logging on at www.bcgeu.ca. Please ensure you check your inbox, junk email box and auto sort folders for your ballot email. You will have the option to vote for 3 out of the 4 nominees (1 bargaining committee chair and 2 bargaining committee members).
The voting period will be 14 days and will run from Friday, December 5, 2025 at 5:00 pm toFriday, December 19, 2025 at 5:00 pm.
Once the election is complete, a notice will be sent advising members of the bargaining committee.
Any questions should be referred to the Victoria Area Office at 1-800-667-1033 or at [email protected].
In solidarity
Shirley Kay, Staff Representative
Taryn Cassidy, Staff Representative
