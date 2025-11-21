Friends,



Many of us returning from the strike have been running into issues with our paycheques. Some of you have been underpaid, and some have had overpayments clawed back with no notice.Please take the following steps if you are having these issues:



Review your paystub and note anything out of the ordinary. Check your Time & Leave to make sure that the leaves recorded in the system are accurate.

Discuss any issues with your supervisor, and let them know that this is a Step 1 meeting under article 8 of the Collective Agreement. You may bring a steward with you for this conversation, if you wish. At this stage, you are trying to work with your supervisor to fix the issue at the local level. Make sure you record the meeting's date and the basics of what was said. This is always the first step towards filing a grievance.

If you can't solve the problem at Step 1, talk to a steward about proceeding to Step 2 of the grievance procedure. You can find a list of stewards at my.bcgeu.ca under "My Steward", or by contacting the BCGEU Victoria Area Office at (250) 388-9948 or [email protected] . Remember that you only have 30 days after you notice the issue to file the grievance to Step 2.

Review the Return to Work Agreement. Section 11 provides guidance on returning to your earned time off schedule following the strike.

Review section 27.28 of the Collective Agreement for information on what should happen if you've been overpaid.



Section 11 of the Return to Work Agreement says: "All earned time off schedules interrupted by the Strike Period will be resumed when the employee returns to work. For clarity, an employee will be able to access any earned time off accrued prior to the Strike Period."



Section 27.28 (Overpayments) of the Collective Agreement defines the steps that the employer needs to take in order to recover money from you in situations where they overpaid you. They must:

provide the employee with the reason for the overpayment;

advise the employee of the intention to recover the overpayment;

where the amount of the overpayment is in excess of $50, recovery action will be limited to 10% of the biweekly rate, or at the rate at which the overpayment occurred, whichever is less, unless the employee indicates they would wish to repay at a greater percentage.

For example, if you have had a full week of pay clawed back from your paycheque because your employer accidentally paid you too much on a previous paycheque, please reach out to a steward to discuss filing a grievance.





In solidarity,



Natalie Baker, Acting Local 1201 Chairperson





UWU/MoveUP