The BCGEU 51st Triennial Constitutional Convention will be taking place from Wednesday, June 9, 2021 to Saturday, June 12, 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BCGEU will be holding a hybrid convention with most delegates attending convention virtually. Additional delegates may be able to attend convention in person, if public health orders and restrictions permit.

The Constitutional Convention is where BCGEU members elect the President, Treasurer, and the four Executive Vice-Presidents and determine what the mandate of YOUR Union will be over the next three years.

Local 1203 still has space for 5 delegates and an alternate. Nominations are now open for delegates and alternates to Convention. For these 5 delegates and an alternate, and they will be filled on a "first come, first served basis".

If you would like to attend convention as a delegate or alternate, you must complete the attached nomination form and return it via email to [email protected] or [email protected]. Nominations will close March 11, 2021.

In solidarity,

Paula Dribnenki

Staff Representative



Matt Damario

Local 1203 Chair



Download Nomination Form here

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP