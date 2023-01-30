Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Member at Large - 3 positions

The successful candidates will serve for the remainder of the current term. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is attached.

The deadline for nominations is: Monday, May 15, 2023 by 4:30p.m.



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.



In solidarity,



Jennifer Elkabbany - Local 1203 Chairperson

Romeena Sidhu - BCGEU Staff Representative



