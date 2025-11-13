To: All Local 1210 BCGEU Members
Re: Nomination Results for Local 1210 Executive
Nominations have now closed for an executive position on Local 1210.
Congratulations to Nicole Leslie who was acclaimed as your Local 1210 2nd Vice Chairperson!
Nicole joins your current Local 1210 Executive Members:
Chairperson: Drew Ferreira
1st Vice Chairperson: Himanshu H
The positions below all remain vacant and are still open for nominations.
- 3rd Vice Chairperson
- Recording Secretary
- Member-at-Large
- Member-at-Large
- Member-at-Large
- Member-at-Large
- Member-at-Large
- Member-at-Large Equity Worker
- Member-at-Large Indigenous Worker
- Member-at-Large Young Worker
As per the D-8 Policy, where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-elections should not occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified, and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.
In solidarity,
Angie Panoulias
Staff Representative
