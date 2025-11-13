To: All Local 1210 BCGEU Members

Re: Nomination Results for Local 1210 Executive



Nominations have now closed for an executive position on Local 1210.



Congratulations to Nicole Leslie who was acclaimed as your Local 1210 2nd Vice Chairperson!



Nicole joins your current Local 1210 Executive Members:

Chairperson: Drew Ferreira

1st Vice Chairperson: Himanshu H



The positions below all remain vacant and are still open for nominations.

3 rd Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson Recording Secretary

Member-at-Large

Member-at-Large

Member-at-Large

Member-at-Large

Member-at-Large

Member-at-Large Equity Worker

Member-at-Large Indigenous Worker

Member-at-Large Young Worker

As per the D-8 Policy, where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-elections should not occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified, and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.



In solidarity,



Angie Panoulias

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP