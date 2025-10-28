To: All Local 1210 BCGEU members

Re: Opening of Steward Nominations



There is a need for additional Stewards, as such nominations for Local Steward are open for Local 1210.

Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board. Nominations are now opened and will close at 5:00pm onWednesday, November 12, 2025. Please email, fax, mail or drop off in person, your nomination forms to:



Email: [email protected]

Fax: 250-785-0048

10147 100 Ave. Fort St John, BC V1J 1Y7

(drop box available - back door)



If you have any questions, please call the area office at 250-785-6185 or toll free at 1-800-667-0788







