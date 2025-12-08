To: All BCGEU Members at NIȽ TU,O Child and Family Services SocietyRe: Expression of Interest – Occupational Health and Safety Representative

The Union is seeking two (2) members who are interested in being appointed as alternate representatives to your Workplace Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Committee. BCGEU bylaws state that the local chairperson or designate will appoint OH&S representatives as required by the Workers Compensation Act and your collective agreement.

Your Role:

To represent members on the joint OH&S committee or as a worker health and safety representative at the worksite

To advocate on behalf of your members in health and safety matters

To keep members informed on workplace health and safety matters

To communicate significant health and safety problems to the steward and the union staff person

Job Description:

Attend monthly meetings – be prepared to participate as an equal with the other members of the committee

Jointly develop your committees' terms of reference (committee rules of procedure)

Identify situations that may be unsafe or unhealthy and advise the employer on how to address them

Address member concerns/complaints related to health and safety

Consult with workers and the employer on improvements to health and safety and make recommendations towards improvement

Make recommendations to the employer on education, training, policies, procedures – monitor for effectiveness

Advise the employer about changes in the workplace that may affect health and safety

Ensure that inspections and incident investigations are carried out and conducted jointly by worker and employer representatives

OHS representative can take their annual 8-hour of health and safety training. This is employer paid training, and we encourage you take the BCGEU OHS courses.



If you would like to be considered for appointment as an OHS representative, please complete the linked form and submit it on the linked website.



If you have any questions, please email: [email protected] or phone 1-800-667-1997.



In solidarity,



John Manthorpe, Local 1301 Chairperson

Amēna Cleveland, Staff Representative, Victoria Area Office



P.S. Stay up to date on union news by signing into BCGEU's Member Portal. Access it with your login at https://my.bcgeu.ca/ or, if you haven't logged in before, you can sign up for an account here: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup

.



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP