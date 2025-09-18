The Union is seeking members who are interested in being appointed to the position of Workplace Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) representative. BCGEU bylaws state that the local chairperson or designate will appoint OH&S representatives as required by the Workers Compensation Act and your collective agreement.

Your Role:

To represent members on the joint OH&S committee or as a worker health and safety representative at the worksite

To advocate on behalf of your members in health and safety matters

To keep members informed on workplace health and safety matters

To communicate significant health and safety problems to the steward and the union staff person

Job Description:

Attend monthly meetings – be prepared to participate as an equal with the other members of the committee

Jointly develop your committees' terms of reference (committee rules of procedure)

Identify situations that may be unsafe or unhealthy and advise the employer on how to address them

Address member concerns/complaints related to health and safety

Consult with workers and the employer on improvements to health and safety and make recommendations towards improvement

Make recommendations to the employer on education, training, policies, procedures – monitor for effectiveness

Advise the employer about changes in the workplace that may affect health and safety

Ensure that inspections and incident investigations are carried out and conducted jointly by worker and employer representatives

OHS representative can take their annual 8-hour of health and safety training. This is employer paid training, and we encourage you take the BCGEU OHS courses.

If you would like to be considered for appointment as an OHS representative, please complete the attached form and email to [email protected] by October 3, 2025.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected] or phone 1-800-667-1033.

In solidarity,

John Manthorpe, Local 1301 Chairperson

Amena Cleveland, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here






