To: All BCGEU Members with Ditidaht Community School

Re: Expression of Interest – Resolution Committee



We are looking for two members interested on being on Ditidaht Community School Resolution committee.



10.1 Responsibilities



The Resolutions Committee provides a confidential forum in which union, employee and employer concerns or problems may be addressed and discussed informally outside of negotiations or grievance/arbitration procedures.



Only those concerns relating to the interpretation or application of the collective agreement, or issues arising in the workplace may be brought to the Resolutions Committee. Matters brought forward to the Resolutions Committee do not replace an employee's obligation to discuss matters first with their supervisor or prohibit the use of the grievance and arbitration procedure.



Discipline, dismissal or suspension matters may be brought to the Resolutions Committee by mutual agreement between the employee and Principal. The Resolutions Committee will always consider an employee's questioning of actions taken against them.

The Resolutions Committee shall establish a means of open communication, engage in active listening, understanding and mutual problem-solving to achieve a consensus resolution.



The Resolutions Committee may also provide feedback and recommendations on management practices and labour activities. At all times the Resolutions Committee shall be mindful of the parties' commitment to the delivery of education and the learning and wellbeing of students. A consensus resolution of the Resolutions Committee and the parties involved shall be binding.



Matters must be brought to the Resolutions Committee within 30 calendar days of the last occurrence, incident, action taken or issue arising. The Resolutions Committee may waive the time period in their discretion.



The Resolutions Committee shall be responsible for their own procedures and arranging and setting the agenda and the time, dates and location for meetings.



Meetings will be set by September 15th each year and held in November, February and May each year, or as promptly as possible at the call of either party, at a mutually agreeable time and place.



If you are interested in sitting on this committee, please email: [email protected] Attn. Amēna Cleveland by October 3, 2025.

In the event we receive more interest than positions available, an election will be conducted using e-voting. We recommend that you set up your member profile at https://my.bcgeu.ca/login and ensure we have your up-to-date email address in preparation for any upcoming votes in your Local.



In solidarity,



John Manthorpe, Local 1301 Chairperson

Amena Cleveland, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





