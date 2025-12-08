Date: December 8, 2025

To: All BCGEU Members wat NIȽ TU,O Child and Family Services Society

Re: Your Article 8.3 Labour Management Committee

We are pleased to share with you; the following members have been appointed to your Labour Management Committee:

Michelle Anderson

Taylor Farmer

Below is a copy of Article 8.3 from the Collective Agreement. If you have issues that you would like the Committee to discuss that fit within the scope of this article, please feel free to contact Taylor or Michelle.

8.3 Labour Management Committee

(a) There shall be established a labour/management committee composed of two union representatives and two employer representatives. The parties may mutually agree to increase the size of the Committee up to a maximum of four union representatives and four employer representatives. This committee may call upon additional persons for technical information or advice. The Committee may establish subcommittees or "ad hoc" committees as it deems necessary and shall set guidelines and operating procedures for such committees.

(b) The Committee shall meet at least once every 60 days or at the call of either party at a mutually agreeable time and place. Employees shall not suffer any loss of basic pay for time spent on this committee.

(c) An employer representative and a union representative shall alternate in presiding over meetings. Minutes of each meeting of the Committee shall be prepared by the Employer and approved by an employer and union designate who were in attendance at the meeting. Once approved, the minutes shall be distributed to the Union and the Employer within three working days.

(d) The Committee shall not have jurisdiction over wages or any other matter of collective bargaining, including the administration of this agreement. The Committee shall not supersede the activities of any other committee of the Union or of the Employer and shall not have the power to bind either the Union or its members or the Employer to any decisions or conclusions reached in their discussions.

(e) The Committee shall have the power to make recommendations to the Union and the Employer on the following general matters:

(1) reviewing matters, other than grievances, relating to the maintenance of good relations between the parties; and/or

(2) correcting conditions causing grievances and misunderstanding

In solidarity,

Amēna Cleveland, Staff Representative, Victoria Area Office

CC: John Manthorp, Local 1301 Chairperson





