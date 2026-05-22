To: All Local 1303 Members at Vancouver Aboriginal Health Society

Re: Election for Three (3) Positions on the Bargaining Committee

Nominations for Bargaining Committee Members have now closed. The Union has received six (6) nominations for the three (3) positions available on the bargaining committee. Accordingly, there will be an election, by electronic voting, for the three (3) positions. Vancouver Aboriginal Health Society members are entitled to vote in the election.



The nominated candidates are: (listed in alphabetical order)

Yasna Baeza

Rocky Breitkreuz

Lakeshia Hanson-Ford

Tracy McLean

Lorinda Seto

Jennifer Wong



Electronic voting for the three positions on the bargaining committee will open on Tuesday May 26, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. and will close on Tuesday, June 2, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. The order of candidate names on the ballot will be in randomized order.



On May 26, you will receive an email from "[email protected] on behalf of BCGEU" a secure, neutral and independent voting system with your ballot, voting credentials and the bios of candidates who submitted an info sheet. The email will contain your voting credentials (your member ID) as well as instructions on how to cast your ballot.



To receive an email with your ballot, you must have a signed membership application card. If you do not receive a ballot on May 26, please email [email protected]. Please also check your junk or spam folder.



To ensure you receive an email with a ballot, please check that we have your correct personal email address by logging into the Member Portal at https://my.bcgeu.ca/ or if you haven't logged in before, sign up for an account here: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.



The BCGEU "no plumping" policy (Policy D-1) requires all members voting in a ballot to cast a ballot for every office to be filled. This means that members must vote for three (3) candidates, the same number as positions open for the bargaining committee.



Electronic voting will close on June 2nd at 3:00 p.m. Once the election results have been finalized, a bulletin will be emailed to Local 1303 Vancouver Aboriginal Health Society members with the results of the election.



In solidarity,



Carol Doolan, Local 1303 Chairperson

Stacey Graham, Staff Representative

Kay Sinclair, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP