To: All BCGEU Local 1312 Members at Northwest Inter-Nation Family & Community Services Society

Re: We're coming to your workplace on Thursday, September 4th!

On Thursday, September 4th, your new Component 13 Executive for the Indigenous Sector are going to be doing some work site visits at the Main Terrace office of NIFCS from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm to ensure members stay up to date with our union and provide members with some treats!

We will be there to answer questions and make sure that you understand your rights and to help you with:

· Signing your membership card

· Getting access to the MyBCGEU online membership portal

· Making sure your union board is up to date

· Recruiting more Stewards and Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Reps

Please note that this is not a union meeting and must not interfere with the operations of your workplace. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Local Chair, Patricia Smith.

In solidarity,

Patricia Smith, Local 1312 Chair and Second Vice-Chair, Component 13

Sharon Campbell, Vice-President, Component 13 – Indigenous Sector

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative assigned to Component 13

P.S. Stay up to date on union news by signing into BCGEU's Member Portal. Access it with your login at

https://my.bcgeu.ca/ or, if you haven't logged in before, you can sign up for an account here:

https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.





