Nominations are now open for four (4) shop steward positions at Elements Casino to join the existing shop steward, Deanne Terpenning.



The deadline for submission of nominations is: Tuesday, April 4, 2023, by 5:00 p.m.

Nomination forms must be submitted by mail, fax, or email (details on attached nomination form).

Newly elected stewards are entitled to training at the Union's expense, including paid leave from work and ongoing support from the Union.

In solidarity,



Deanne Terpenning, Local 1701 Chair

Stacey Campbell, Staff Representative



Download .PDF notice here - Elements Casino FYI Call for Steward Noms March 2023.pdf



Download nomination form here - Elements Casino Steward Nom Form March 2023.pdf



UWU/MoveUP