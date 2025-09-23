To: All Local 1703 members at Grand Villa Casino

Re: Bargaining Update #4 – Monetary Talks Continue

Back at the table later this week, pressing for a fair agreement that includes better wages and pension.

Following four additional days of bargaining last week, we are pleased to inform you that a few non-monetary issues remain, and some monetary matters have been agreed upon. While there has been movement on some monetary issues, we remain apart on most. This week, we will be back at the table and are awaiting a new proposal from the employer.

Please make sure you are signed up for emails to get the latest information by signing into the BCGEU's Member Portal. Access it with your login at https://my.bcgeu.ca/ or, if you haven't logged in before, you can sign up for an account here: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.

In solidarity,

Evandro Mendoza, Bargaining Committee Chair

Victor Zeng, Bargaining Committee Member

Nicole Roy, Bargaining Committee Member

Rosie Cuaresma, Bargaining Committee Member

Rod Andersen, Bargaining Committee Member

Alex Lee-Young, Bargaining Committee Member

Ella Ouyang, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative, Negotiations

UWU/MoveUP