To: All Local 1703 members at Grand Villa Casino
Re: Bargaining Update #4 – Monetary Talks Continue
Back at the table later this week, pressing for a fair agreement that includes better wages and pension.
Following four additional days of bargaining last week, we are pleased to inform you that a few non-monetary issues remain, and some monetary matters have been agreed upon. While there has been movement on some monetary issues, we remain apart on most. This week, we will be back at the table and are awaiting a new proposal from the employer.
In solidarity,
Evandro Mendoza, Bargaining Committee Chair
Victor Zeng, Bargaining Committee Member
Nicole Roy, Bargaining Committee Member
Rosie Cuaresma, Bargaining Committee Member
Rod Andersen, Bargaining Committee Member
Alex Lee-Young, Bargaining Committee Member
Ella Ouyang, Bargaining Committee Member
Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative, Negotiations
