Bargaining Committee election results for members at Gateway Casino and Entertainment Limited (Starlight Casino)



The results of the election for the remainder of the Starlight Bargaining Committee set out below, congratulations to you all. Thank you to Jasbir, Shannon and Deepmala for letting your name stand.



Food & Beverage:

Megan Washington

Slot or Cash Cage:

Davinder Yadeta

Security, Race Book, Count Team or Guest Service:

Shirley McMillan

Megan, Davinder and Shirley will join William as your Bargaining committee.

Table Games

Kong William Wu (previously acclaimed)



To help ensure you receive bargaining updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at www.bcgeu.ca/update. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to update it or any of your existing contact info, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,





Gary Bennett,

Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP