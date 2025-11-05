To: All BCGEU Members at Interior Savings Credit Union

(Okanagan and Thompson) and Grand Forks Credit Union

Re: REMINDER: CALL FOR NOMINATIONS – BEEM BARGAINING COMMITTEE

Friends,



This is a reminder that nominations are open for the FOUR Beem bargaining committee member positions consisting of:

1 member from Grand Forks,

1 member from Interior Savings Okanagan, and

2 members from Interior Savings Thompson.

The chairperson will be elected or chosen by consensus from amongst the four bargaining committee members.



As the bargaining committee membership is geographic based it is important that you select your worksite on the nomination form.





Nominations are now open until 4:00 p.m. Thursday, November 13, 2025.





You can find the nomination form here. Please make sure that you check the appropriate boxes when completing your nomination form. You may include with your nomination more information about yourself, support from a member(s) or, telling the members why they should elect you. Your additional information must be in black and white and fit on one 8.5" X 11" page.

Elections, if necessary, will be conducted by a secret ballot of all BCGEU members employed at Beem. A notice of election including voting instructions will be sent out at that time.



Duties of the Bargaining Committee:

The primary goal of a Bargaining Committee is to prepare for and conduct negotiations, with the employer, to renew the Collective Agreement.



Duties of a Bargaining Committee member:

Attend all meetings of the bargaining committee, membership and other meetings related to bargaining,

Liaise between members at the worksite and the union,

Assist the Staff Representative in the development of proposals,

Attend bargaining sessions,

Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process,

Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing responses,

Assist with member votes or meetings related to bargaining including ratification of the renewal collective agreement.

Previous experience is not required but you must have a signed membership application card on file with the Union to run or vote, in an election.



Leave of absence will be provided to allow Bargaining Committee members to fulfil their responsibilities without loss of pay or benefits.



In Solidarity,



Brent Camilleri, Coordinator - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here





UWU/MoveUP