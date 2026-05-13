To: Local 1710 - All BCGEU Members of the District of Hudson's Hope

Date: May 20, 2026

Time: 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

4:30 pm – 7:00 pm

Location: The Pearkes Arts & Event Centre 10801 Dudley Drive, Hudson's Hope, BC

Re: Bargaining Update





On May 20, 2026, your bargaining committee will be asking for your support and solidarity in sending a strong message to your employer that we are united.



At the meeting, your committee will discuss and seek your support for a strike vote. They will share the fulsome proposals presented during negotiations (both agreed to and withdrawn) so you are fully informed of the reason we have reached an impasse in bargaining and are seeking your support.



Taking a strike vote, doesn't necessarily mean there will be a strike, rather it is a way to show the Employer that we are united and will stand strong together to see a fair Collective Agreement Settlement.



We will also update you on the processes involved in the event there is job action, such as strike pay etc.



After the presentation, members will have the opportunity to cast their vote.



As these meetings are on personal time, we have ensured the times noted above allow members on shift work to attend prior/after work.



Please ensure we have your current email address in order for us to keep you informed!



We will be holding 2 sessions, the first session will be from 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm and the second session will be from 4:30 pm – 7:00 pm. If you are unable to attend either session (due to your work schedule), please contact your bargaining committee and we will ensure to arrange a time to meet up with you and provide you with a ballot.





In solidarity,

Cindy Edgar, Bargaining Committee Chair

Tonia Alexander, Bargaining Committee Member

Alyse Dillon, Bargaining Committee Member

Angie Panoulias, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP