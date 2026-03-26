Nomination Results for Local 1710 Executive

The nomination process for all vacant positions on your Local Executive closed on March 23, 2026, at 5pm. No nominations were received.

The positions below remain vacant and are still open for nominations.

Recording Secretary

Member-At-Large (1)

Member-At-Large (Equity Worker)

As per the D-8 Policy, where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-elections should not occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified, and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.

In solidarity

Grace Molnar

Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP