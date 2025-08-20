To: All BCGEU Local 2001 Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Members

Re: Site Visit – Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness

We're coming to your worksite!

Date: Monday, August 25, 2025

Time: 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Place: EMCR Offices – 2261 Keating Cross Road, Central Saanich – Kicking Horse Room, Block B

Local 2001 Chairperson, Ryan Wiederick, and Component 20 Vice-President, Sebastian Kallos, will attend this work site to meet with members and discuss their issues and answer their questions. Members who may be on a day off during this time are welcome to attend as well.

Ryan and Sebastian look forward to seeing you!

In solidarity,

Ryan Wiederick, Local 2001 Chairperson

Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President

Jenny Ewing, Staff Representative





UWU/MoveUP