To: All BCGEU Local 301 Members

Re: Call for Nominations – Local 301 Executive Positions



Interim nominations are now open for the following vacancies on the Local 301 Executive for the remainder of the 2025-2028 term:

One (1) Recording Secretary

Two (2) Members-at-Large

One (1) Member-at-Large - Young Worker

One (1) Member-at-Large - Equity Worker

One (1) Member-at-Large – Indigenous Worker



The term of your Local Executive is normally three years, and the next election is scheduled for the winter of 2028. However, we currently have multiple partially because of vacancies due to the resignations of Tara Leary (Recording Secretary), Marina Bazalitskaya (Member-at-Large) and Rebecca McEwan (Member-at-Large). We would like to thank them for their service.

The deadline for submission of nominations (click here for the form) is: Monday, December 22, 2025, at noon.

Nomination forms may be submitted by fax to Attn: Kathleen Mann at 250-384-8060 or emailed to [email protected]



If there are more than two nominations an election is required, and all candidates may provide one page (8½ x 11) for copying and distribution to members with ballots. This must be provided to the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.





What is the role of the Local Executive?

The purpose of the local is to unite all BCGEU members working in community-based social services on the South Island in a united, democratic workers' organization capable of acting collectively to advance our interests.



The goals are to:

promote union activism and education amongst our members;

recruit and support a strong body of stewards and occupational health and safety representatives;

represent the interests and wishes of our members to the component executive;

liaise with other BCGEU locals, our district labour council(s) and other unions and organizations to advance the interests of our members.

be strong advocates for a holistic and publicly funded system of community-based social services and social care in British Columbia and Canada;

support members through good and welfare and other means;

promote social solidarity through our work and advocacy.

For more information you can find our Local 301 bylaws by clicking here.



What are the duties of a Recording Secretary on the Local?

The Recording Secretary is a Table Officer, meaning that they are senior local officers along with the Chair and Vice-Chair positions. Duties include to record minutes of general membership and local executive meetings; receives and records local correspondence; develops, with the local chairperson, meeting agendas. They may be called to act as a Steward at a workplace without any Stewards in the local.



What are the duties of a Member-at-Large on the Local?

Member-at-Large position is a general position that allows for training and membership they must attend local meetings. They assist the local chairperson and table officers with duties; may chair committees as assigned by the local executive. They may be called to act as a Steward at a workplace without any Stewards in the local.



What are the duties of a Member-at-Large Equity Worker on the Local?

Member-at-Large Equity represents the interests of equity workers on the local executive; liaises with equity workers who are members of the local and encourages participation in the BCGEU equity network; assists the local chairperson and table officers with duties; may chair committees as assigned by the local. They may be called to act as a Steward at a workplace without any Stewards in the local.



Who can be a Member-at-Large Equity Worker?

Any union member in the local who identifies as one of the following Equity groups:

Indigenous;

workers with a disability;

workers of colour; or

2SLGBTQ

What are the duties of a Member-at-Large Young Worker representative on the Local?

Young Worker representative represents the interests of young workers on the local executive; liaises with young workers who are members of the local; assists the local chairperson and table officers with duties; may chair committees as assigned by the local executive. They may be called to act as a Steward at a workplace without any Stewards in the local.



Who can be a Member-at-Large Young Worker?

Any union member in the local who is 29 years of age or under until the close of nominations.



What are the duties of a Member-at-Large Indigenous Worker representative on the Local?

The Member-at-Large Indigenous Worker represents the interests of Indigenous workers on the local executive; liaises with Indigenous workers who are members of the local; assists the local chairperson and table officers with duties; may chair committees as assigned by the local executive. They may be called to act as a Steward at a workplace without any Stewards in the local.



Who can be a Member-at-Large Indigenous Worker?

Any union member in the local who identifies as Indigenous.



How do I join the Local Executive?

Another union member from your workplace or other workplaces in the local must nominate you using the Nomination Form (click here for the form) for any of the vacant positions if you meet the criteria.





If you have any questions, please contact your current Local 301 Executive. You can contact them by email at [email protected] or by contacting the BCGEU Victoria Area Office [email protected], or 250-388-9948.





In solidarity,



Kate Banky, Local 301 Chair

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download Nomination form here