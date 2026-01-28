Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. L301 - Stewards and Executive Members - Development Opportunity! Enhanced Steward Training - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

L301 - Stewards and Executive Members - Development Opportunity! Enhanced Steward Training - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on January 28, 2026

TO: All Local 301 Stewards and Local 301 Executive Members

RE: Development Opportunity! Enhanced Steward Training

WHEN: February 23, 2026, 9 am to 5 pm

WHERE: Victoria BCGEU Office (2994 Douglas Street)


Interested in further developing your skills as a Steward? You are invited to attend a one-day Enhanced Steward Training on Monday, February 23, 2026 from 9 am to 5 pm at the BCGEU Victoria Area Office. This training is open to all Local 301 Stewards who have already taken the Steward Fundamentals Training.


This full-day event is intended to build Steward confidence and solidarity. This year's training will be focused on the following topics:

  • Steward Refresher – how to file effective grievances
  • Duty to Accommodate Injured Workers
  • Speak Up! Speak Out! - how to become more assertive in the workplace and when dealing with management.


The day is also a chance for stewards to get to know each other, discuss problems specific to the Local, and to share strategies for addressing worksite issues.

Registration is limited – so please register early! Please register by clicking HERE.

  • A union-paid leave-of-absence is provided for this course.
  • Lunch will be provided.
  • Travel, meals, and accommodation, if required, are also provided.
  • Reasonable child and/or other dependent care expenses may be reimbursed.

 
In solidarity,
 
Kathleen Mann, Associate Director, Region 1 - Vancouver Island & Area 12 - Terrace/Northwest | Field Services

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP