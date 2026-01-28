TO: All Local 301 Stewards and Local 301 Executive Members
RE: Development Opportunity! Enhanced Steward Training
WHEN: February 23, 2026, 9 am to 5 pm
WHERE: Victoria BCGEU Office (2994 Douglas Street)
Interested in further developing your skills as a Steward? You are invited to attend a one-day Enhanced Steward Training on Monday, February 23, 2026 from 9 am to 5 pm at the BCGEU Victoria Area Office. This training is open to all Local 301 Stewards who have already taken the Steward Fundamentals Training.
This full-day event is intended to build Steward confidence and solidarity. This year's training will be focused on the following topics:
- Steward Refresher – how to file effective grievances
- Duty to Accommodate Injured Workers
- Speak Up! Speak Out! - how to become more assertive in the workplace and when dealing with management.
The day is also a chance for stewards to get to know each other, discuss problems specific to the Local, and to share strategies for addressing worksite issues.
Registration is limited – so please register early! Please register by clicking HERE.
- A union-paid leave-of-absence is provided for this course.
- Lunch will be provided.
- Travel, meals, and accommodation, if required, are also provided.
- Reasonable child and/or other dependent care expenses may be reimbursed.
In solidarity,
Kathleen Mann, Associate Director, Region 1 - Vancouver Island & Area 12 - Terrace/Northwest | Field Services
