TO: All Local 301 Stewards and Local 301 Executive Members

RE: Development Opportunity! Enhanced Steward Training

WHEN: February 23, 2026, 9 am to 5 pm

WHERE: Victoria BCGEU Office (2994 Douglas Street)



Interested in further developing your skills as a Steward? You are invited to attend a one-day Enhanced Steward Training on Monday, February 23, 2026 from 9 am to 5 pm at the BCGEU Victoria Area Office. This training is open to all Local 301 Stewards who have already taken the Steward Fundamentals Training.



This full-day event is intended to build Steward confidence and solidarity. This year's training will be focused on the following topics:





Steward Refresher – how to file effective grievances

Duty to Accommodate Injured Workers

Speak Up! Speak Out! - how to become more assertive in the workplace and when dealing with management.



The day is also a chance for stewards to get to know each other, discuss problems specific to the Local, and to share strategies for addressing worksite issues.



Registration is limited – so please register early! Please register by clicking HERE.





A union-paid leave-of-absence is provided for this course.

Lunch will be provided.

Travel, meals, and accommodation, if required, are also provided.

Reasonable child and/or other dependent care expenses may be reimbursed.



In solidarity,



Kathleen Mann, Associate Director, Region 1 - Vancouver Island & Area 12 - Terrace/Northwest | Field Services



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP