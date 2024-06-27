We have 5 nominations in for the vacant Member-at-Large Equity position and the vacant Young Worker Representative position on the Local 301 Executive. As we currently have only one (1) vacancy for each position and multiple candidates, we will be holding an election.



Our candidates for the Member-at-Large Equity position are:



Christopher Doberstein – click here to view bio

Ash Vomacka – click here to view bio

Monique Yuan – click here to view bio



Our candidates for the Young Worker Representative position are:



Corrin Ferguson - click here to view bio

Ash Vomacka – click here to view bio



The voting period will commence on Friday, June 28, 2024 at 9:00 a.m., and will close on Monday, July 8th, 2024 at noon.



How can I vote:



Voting will be done through an online voting system called Simply Voting. All members will receive electronic ballots via email on Friday, June 28th. Members will be able to select one candidate and candidate statements will be linked with the ballot. If you do not receive your ballot by 5 pm on June 28th please check your various subfolders such as junk or spam.



If you still do not have a ballot or are experiencing any issues, please email [email protected]



What is the role of the Local Executive?



The purpose of the local is to unite all BCGEU members working in community-based social services on the South Island in a united, democratic workers' organization capable of acting collectively to advance our interests.



The goals are to:



• promote union activism and education amongst our members;

• recruit and support a strong body of stewards and occupational health and safety representatives;

• represent the interests and wishes of our members to the component executive;

• liaise with other BCGEU locals, our district labour council(s) and other unions and organizations to advance the interests of our

members.

• be strong advocates for a holistic and publicly funded system of community-based social services and social care in British Columbia

and Canada;

• support members through good and welfare and other means;

• promote social solidarity through our work and advocacy.



For more information you can find our Local 301 bylaws here: https://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/bcgeu/pages/1142/attachments/original/1513104546/L301_1507.pdf?1513104546



What are the duties of a Member-at-Large Equity on the Local?



Member-at-Large Equity represents the interests of equity workers on the local executive. Equity is defined as those who identify as belonging to any one of the following groups: Indigenous workers; workers with a disability; workers of colour; or 2SLGBTQ+ community.



They also liaise with equity workers who are members of the local and encourages participation in the BCGEU equity network; assists the local chairperson and table officers with duties; may chair committees as assigned by the local.



What are the duties of a Young Worker representative on the Local?



The Young Worker representative is someone who is 29 years of age or younger at the time of nomination and represents the interests of young workers on the local executive.



They also liaise with young workers who are members of the local; assists the local chairperson and table officers with duties; may chair committees as assigned by the local executive.



If you have any questions, please contact your current Local 301 Executive. You can find their names and contact information here: https://www.bcgeu.ca/local-301



In solidarity,



Kate Banky, Local 301 Chair

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative





UWU/MoveUP