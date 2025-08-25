To: All BCGEU Local 301 Stewards

Re: Interested in Supporting Other Stewards? Join our Steward’s Committee!

Hello Local 301 Stewards!

Your Local Executive is in the process of forming our local's Stewards Committee - and we want to hear from you!

What is this committee?

The Stewards Committee is formed by Stewards from throughout the local and chaired by your Second Vice-Chairperson. The Committee will work to recruit and mentor new Stewards through outreach and member-to-member efforts, as well as working to retain existing Stewards by offering educational opportunities, peer-to-peer mentorship, and working with the Local to plan social events for our activists.



Want to join, or have questions about the Stewards Committee?

Interested in joining - fill out this expression of interest by Friday, September 12th at 5 pm PST (CLICK HERE). If you have any questions please contact your Second Vice-Chairperson Ash Vomacka at [email protected] or reach out to your Local 301 Executive by contacting the Victoria Area Office at [email protected] or by phone at (250) 388-9948.



In solidarity,

Ash Vomacka, Local 301 Second Vice-Chairperson

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative

P.S. Stay up to date on union news by signing into BCGEU's Member Portal. Access it with your login at https://my.bcgeu.ca/ or, if you haven't logged in before, you can sign up for an account here: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup





Download 301 Stewards Committee Survey FYI Aug 2025.pdf



