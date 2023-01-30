Please be advised that Eric Manny has been duly acclaimed as shop steward.
Join us in wishing Eric well in his new position.
Your current stewards are:
- Angus MacDonald
- Norah Lewis
- Eric Manny
Shop stewards receive specialized training from your Union and are available to answer questions about your collective agreement. You have the right to choose the shop steward who represents you.
Exercise your rights and bring a steward!
In solidarity,
Andrea Duncan
Local 303 - Chairperson
Megan Cawood
Staff Representative
