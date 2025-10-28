To: All BCGEU Local 310 Members

Re: Local Executive Member at Large - Young Worker Nomination Results



Nominations have now closed for the Member at Large - Young Worker.



Congratulations to Allen Fine who was acclaimed as your Local 310 Member at Large – Young Worker!



Allen joins your current Local 310 Executive Members:

Chair: Bessy Solaman

1st Vice Chair: Christina Schindel

2nd Vice Chair: Gio P Aliyas

Recording Secretary: Allan Tengco

Member at Large: Kadesha Francis

Member at Large – Equity Worker: Cameka Edwards



Sincerely,



Tennille Penner

Staff Representative



Download PDF notice here





UWU/MoveUP