To: All BCGEU Local 310 Members
Re: Local Executive Member at Large - Young Worker Nomination Results
Nominations have now closed for the Member at Large - Young Worker.
Congratulations to Allen Fine who was acclaimed as your Local 310 Member at Large – Young Worker!
Allen joins your current Local 310 Executive Members:
Chair: Bessy Solaman
1st Vice Chair: Christina Schindel
2nd Vice Chair: Gio P Aliyas
Recording Secretary: Allan Tengco
Member at Large: Kadesha Francis
Member at Large – Equity Worker: Cameka Edwards
Sincerely,
Tennille Penner
Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
