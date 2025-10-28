Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

L310 - Local Executive Member at Large - Young Worker Nomination Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on October 28, 2025

To: All BCGEU Local 310 Members
Re: Local Executive Member at Large - Young Worker Nomination Results

Nominations have now closed for the Member at Large - Young Worker.

Congratulations to Allen Fine who was acclaimed as your Local 310 Member at Large – Young Worker!

Allen joins your current Local 310 Executive Members:

Chair: Bessy Solaman

1st Vice Chair: Christina Schindel

2nd Vice Chair: Gio P Aliyas 

Recording Secretary: Allan Tengco

Member at Large: Kadesha Francis

Member at Large – Equity Worker: Cameka Edwards


Sincerely,

Tennille Penner
Staff Representative

UWU/MoveUP