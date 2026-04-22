To: All BCGEU Members, Local 310 Salvation Army - Food Bank Worksite Location, Fort St. John
Re: Opening of Steward Nominations
We are opening Steward nominations for Local 310 – Salvation Army - Food Bank Worksite Location, Fort St. John.
Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board. Nominations are now opened and will close onMonday, April 27, 2026, at 5:00 pm. Please email, fax, mail or drop off your nomination forms to:
Email: [email protected]
Fax: 250-785-0048 or 1-800-946-0255
10147 100 Ave. Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7
(drop box located at back door)
If you have any questions, please call the area office at 250-785-6185 or toll free at 1-800-667-0788.
In solidarity
Bessy Solaman, Local 310 Chairperson
Michelle Webster on behalf of Tennille Penner, Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
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