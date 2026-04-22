To: All BCGEU Members, Local 310 Salvation Army - Food Bank Worksite Location, Fort St. John

Re: Opening of Steward Nominations





We are opening Steward nominations for Local 310 – Salvation Army - Food Bank Worksite Location, Fort St. John.

Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board. Nominations are now opened and will close onMonday, April 27, 2026, at 5:00 pm. Please email, fax, mail or drop off your nomination forms to:

Email: [email protected]

Fax: 250-785-0048 or 1-800-946-0255

10147 100 Ave. Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7

(drop box located at back door)



If you have any questions, please call the area office at 250-785-6185 or toll free at 1-800-667-0788.



In solidarity



Bessy Solaman, Local 310 Chairperson

Michelle Webster on behalf of Tennille Penner, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP