Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative agreement with your Employer on a new collective agreement. Talks took some time, but on the afternoon of April 19th we got there!



Full details of all of the changes and improvements to the agreement will be shared with the you at next week's ratification meeting: Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Alexander Mackie Lodge(card room in #203).



Please join us to get a full update on all the changes, ask questions, and cast your vote! Balloting will remain open until Monday, May 1, 2023, at 3 p.m. with one of your committee members.



Your bargaining committee unanimously endorses this tentative agreement and urges you to vote 'yes'!

In solidarity,



Bargaining Committee Chair - Leah Cavanaugh

Bargaining Committee member - Debra Groves

Bargaining Committee member - Jody Quinn

Jenny Ewing, BCGEU Staff Representative

Stacey Campbell, BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP