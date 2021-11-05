Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. L403 FHA Tri Cities Mental Health Port Coquitlam - BCGEU

Published on November 08, 2021

Nominations for election of Shop Steward at Tri Cities Mental Health closed on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 5 p.m. 


We are pleased to announce that Mike Broderick and Ian Blatchford have been acclaimed for the position of steward at Fraser Health Authority - Tri Cities Mental Health.
 
Please join us in welcoming Mike and Ian in their role as worksite steward!
 
Thank you to all those that participated in the process. 
 
In solidarity
 
Rhonda Karaboitis
Staff Representative

