Nominations for election of Shop Steward at Tri Cities Mental Health closed on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 5 p.m.



We are pleased to announce that Mike Broderick and Ian Blatchford have been acclaimed for the position of steward at Fraser Health Authority - Tri Cities Mental Health.



Please join us in welcoming Mike and Ian in their role as worksite steward!



Thank you to all those that participated in the process.



In solidarity



Rhonda Karaboitis

Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP