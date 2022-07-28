When: Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Time: Executive Only 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
General Membership 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
WHERE: VIRTUAL MEETING VIA ZOOM
RE: Local 403 General Meeting
Please contact Lower Mainland area office for Zoom information
MEETING AGENDA
• Welcome and Introductions
• Bargaining updates
• General Business
In sol,
Mahen Ramdharry
Local 403 Chairperson
Jacqueline (Jackie) McGuire
Staff Rep
UWU/MoveUP
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.