  2. L403 General Meeting - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on November 01, 2022

When:         Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Time:          Executive Only 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
                   General Membership 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
WHERE:     VIRTUAL MEETING VIA ZOOM
RE:              Local 403 General Meeting

Please contact Lower Mainland area office for Zoom information

MEETING AGENDA

• Welcome and Introductions
• Bargaining updates
• General Business

 

In sol,
Mahen Ramdharry
Local 403 Chairperson
 
Jacqueline (Jackie) McGuire
Staff Rep



