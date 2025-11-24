Hello 403 Members,



The Local 403 General Meeting will take place on Friday, December 19, 2025, from 5:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M . This meeting will be hybrid and members of the Local can join the meeting online through Zoom link or attend in-person at the BCGEU's Lower Mainland Area Office. The office address is 130-2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver.



Please RSVP by Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at 4:00 PM if you will be attending.





To register, please follow this link:

Local 403 General Meeting





Zoom meeting link will be provided by email after registration period. For those attending in-person, the parking instructions will be provided via confirmation email upon registration.



*Food will be provided to those who RSVP to attend the meeting in-person.



In Solidarity,



Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403 Chairperson and Component 4 Vice President

Jennifer Arnold, Staff Representative



