L403 General Meeting - December 19, 2025 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on November 24, 2025

Hello 403 Members,
 
The Local 403 General Meeting will take place on Friday, December 19, 2025, from 5:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. This meeting will be hybrid and members of the Local can join the meeting online through Zoom link or attend in-person at the BCGEU's Lower Mainland Area Office. The office address is 130-2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver. 


Please RSVP by Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at 4:00 PM if you will be attending. 

To register, please follow this link: 
Local 403 General Meeting

 Zoom meeting link will be provided by email after registration period. For those attending in-person, the parking instructions will be provided via confirmation email upon registration.
 
*Food will be provided to those who RSVP to attend the meeting in-person.

In Solidarity,

Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403 Chairperson and Component 4 Vice President
Jennifer Arnold, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



