To: All BCGEU Members at Sienna-Baltic Assisted Living

Re: Common Table Bargaining Update & Committee Chair



Your bargaining committee has met again on November 3 and 4, 2025 to prepare a comprehensive proposal package based on priorities identified by you in bargaining surveys. The package will be presented to the employer to start negotiations on November 19 and 20, 2025.



Further updates will be provided following dates with the employer.



We're pleased to announce that Erlinda Frijas has been appointed as the Bargaining Committee Chair.



In solidarity,



Erlinda Frijas, Bargaining Committee Chair

Diana Thyuen Tran, Bargaining Committee Member

Van Anh Pham, Bargaining Committee Member

Maria Ignacio, Bargaining Committee Member

Sukhdev Bhullar, Bargaining Committee Member

Andii Stephens, Staff Representative, Negotiations



UWU/MoveUP