To: All BCGEU Members at Sienna-Baltic Assisted Living
Re: Common Table Bargaining Update & Committee Chair
Your bargaining committee has met again on November 3 and 4, 2025 to prepare a comprehensive proposal package based on priorities identified by you in bargaining surveys. The package will be presented to the employer to start negotiations on November 19 and 20, 2025.
Further updates will be provided following dates with the employer.
We're pleased to announce that Erlinda Frijas has been appointed as the Bargaining Committee Chair.
In solidarity,
Erlinda Frijas, Bargaining Committee Chair
Diana Thyuen Tran, Bargaining Committee Member
Van Anh Pham, Bargaining Committee Member
Maria Ignacio, Bargaining Committee Member
Sukhdev Bhullar, Bargaining Committee Member
Andii Stephens, Staff Representative, Negotiations
Download PDF of notice here
