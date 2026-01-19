To: All BCGEU local 404 members

Re: Nomination for Local Executive



Nominations are now open for the following position on the local executive:

Member-at-Large (1) Member-at-Large (1) Indigenous

The term is active until the next triennial local elections are held. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.

The deadline for nominations is: Wednesday, February 18, 2026



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Please note that you cannot nominate yourself.



Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.



In solidarity,



Anthony Davies

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here

Download Local Executives roles and responsibilities here





