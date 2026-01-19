Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. L404 - Nomination for Local Executive January 2026 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

L404 - Nomination for Local Executive January 2026 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on January 19, 2026

To: All BCGEU local 404 members

Re: Nomination for Local Executive 


Nominations are now open for the following position on the local executive:

  1. Member-at-Large (1)
  2. Member-at-Large (1) Indigenous 

The term is active until the next triennial local elections are held. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.

The deadline for nominations is: Wednesday, February 18, 2026


If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

Please note that you cannot nominate yourself.

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.

In solidarity, 

Anthony Davies
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here
Download nomination form here
Download Local Executives roles and responsibilities here



UWU/MoveUP