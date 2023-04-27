To: Local 404 BCGEU Members at Elim Village
Re: Work Site Visit- August 28th at 10:30am
Where: BCGEU RV will be parked in the Emerald – Harrison parking lot
Your Local 404 Executive will be conducting a worksite visit on August 28th from 10:30am to 1:00pm. Look for the BCGEU RV parked in the Emerald- Harrison parking lot (by the smoking area) at Elim Village located at 9025 160th Street, Surrey.
Please come by and join us for snacks and refreshments! We look forward to seeing you all then.
- Receive a Union orientation if you have not had one
- Fill out a membership card and verify your contact information
- Raise any Occupational Health & Safety concerns you may have
- Any other general Union questions you may have
In Solidarity,
Roshni Singh, Local 404 Chair
Kaja Ryzner, Staff Representative
