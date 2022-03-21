Nominations have now closed and the BCGEU is holding elections for three (3) bargaining committee members and one (1) alternate.



Your bargaining committee candidates are:

Patti Ozeroff

Pamela Conroy

Raquel Laggui

Jaclyn Smith

You will be required to vote for three (3) candidates. The candidate with the most votes will be elected as the Bargaining Committee Chair, the following two candidates with the most votes will be elected as the remainder of the bargaining committee and the least votes cast will be for the alternate to the committee.



Voting will take place by hard copy ballot mailed to your home address with a return, postage-paid envelope. Ballots are required to be returned to our office no later than August 4, 2022 at 5:00 pm.

Voting closes at 5:00 pm Thursday, August 4, 2022



It is imperative and incumbent upon you to ensure the union has your current contact information including home address and home email. Please log in to the BCGEU Member Portal at https://my.bcgeu.ca/login to update your information. If you have never logged in before you will need to first set up an account. If you do not have access to a computer, please call our office at 604-882-0111 to have your information updated.



If you do not receive a ballot by July 15th please call our office to have one sent to you.



Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the results.



Any questions should be referred to the Fraser Valley area office at (604) 882-0111.



In solidarity





Anthony Davies

Staff Representative