To: All BCGEU Local 0410 Members

Re: Nominations for Local 0410 Executive – 1st Vice



We have received a nomination form for the 1st Vice position in your local. As this is a vacant position, we have opened nominations as per the D-8 policy.



The BCGEU Elections Manual states the following in regard to the D-8 Policy:





Please find attached a 1st Vice Nomination Form (copy if necessary). Please post on your Union bulletin board. Any interested parties, please ensure you print and sign your name and have your nominator do the same on this form.



Please be advised that nominations are now open for 3 days.



Nominations will be open on Wednesday October 22, 2025, closing at midnight on Friday October 24, 2025



Peace River Area Office of the BCGEU10147 100th Ave.

Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7

Facsimile: (250) 785-0048 or Toll Free: 1-800-946-0255

Email: [email protected]



If an election is necessary, information on voting will be forthcoming and sent to members by email.



In solidarity



Tennille Penner

Staff Representative



