To: All BCGEU Local 501 Members

Re: Local 501 Executive Interim Elections – Acclaimed Position and Process of Election for Other Vacant Positions





Nominations have now closed for the vacant positions on the Local 501 Executive for the Treasurer, Recording Secretary and two (2) Member at Large. Nominations remain open for the position of Young Worker as we did not receive any nominations.



We are pleased to announce that Nolan Gibson has been nominated and acclaimed as Treasurer on Local 501 Executive Committee.



There will be an election for the following positions:

Recording Secretary

Kat Barnhill Shimla Ali (bio)



Member-At-Large - 2 positions

Shimla Ali (bio)

Kat Barnhill

Cory Burden

Tina Andersen

Some of the same members were nominated for all positions, you can vote for the same nominee for both the Recording Secretary and Members at Large positions, or one of the position, or none of the positions. You must select one member for the Recording Secretary position and 2 members for the Member at Large positions, otherwise your ballot will be spoiled.



Voting shall be conducted via E-Vote:



On Friday, November 28, 2025 at noon (12:00 p.m.), you will receive an email from "[email protected] on behalf of BCGEU". This email contains your voting credentials (your member ID), as well as instructions on how to retrieve your PIN and cast your vote. Please follow the instructions carefully.



If you cannot find the email, please check your auto-sort, junk or spam folders for the email. If you did not receive a ballot by Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 5:00 p.m., please email the area office at [email protected].



All voting will end on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at noon (12:00 p.m.)



Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent out advising all Local 501 members of the newly elected Local 501 Executive Committee members.



To ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If you know that a co-worker did not receive a bulletin, please share this link with them to correct their information.



Any questions should be referred to the area office by email at [email protected] or by phone at (250) 388-9948.



In Solidarity,



Sheila Knight

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here