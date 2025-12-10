To: All BCGEU Local 501 Members
Re: Local 501 Executive Positions – Election Results
We are pleased to announce results of the election.
Treasurer position - Nolan Gibson, - ACCLAIMED
Recording Secretary position (total 60 voted)
Shimla Ali (55% of votes) - ELECTED
Kat Barnhill (45% of votes)
Two Member at Large positions (total 60 voted)
Kat Barnhill (31.7% of votes) - ELECTED
Cory Burden (20% of votes) - ELECTED
Shimla Ali (30% of votes)- was elected to the Recording Secretary
Tina Andersen (18.3% of votes)
Below is a list of your full Local 501 Executive Committee members. Those newly elected are highlighted and will join the current Local Executive Committee.
Shannon Dudley, Chairperson
Linden Ehrenberg-Smith, First Vice Chair
Shannon Butt, Second Vice Chair
Nolan Gibson, Treasurer
Shimla Ali, Recording Secretary
Tyler Moore, Member at Large
Florian Ullman, Member at Large
Kat Barnhill, Member at Large
Cory Burden, Member at Large
Young Worker- remains vacant
To ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If you know that a co-worker did not receive a bulletin, please share this link with them to correct their information.
In Solidarity,
Sheila Knight
Staff Representative
