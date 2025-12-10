To: All BCGEU Local 501 Members

Re: Local 501 Executive Positions – Election Results

We are pleased to announce results of the election.

Treasurer position - Nolan Gibson, - ACCLAIMED

Recording Secretary position (total 60 voted)

Shimla Ali (55% of votes) - ELECTED

Kat Barnhill (45% of votes)

Two Member at Large positions (total 60 voted)

Kat Barnhill (31.7% of votes) - ELECTED

Cory Burden (20% of votes) - ELECTED

Shimla Ali (30% of votes)- was elected to the Recording Secretary

Tina Andersen (18.3% of votes)

Below is a list of your full Local 501 Executive Committee members. Those newly elected are highlighted and will join the current Local Executive Committee.

Shannon Dudley, Chairperson

Linden Ehrenberg-Smith, First Vice Chair

Shannon Butt, Second Vice Chair

Nolan Gibson, Treasurer

Shimla Ali, Recording Secretary

Tyler Moore, Member at Large

Florian Ullman, Member at Large

Kat Barnhill, Member at Large

Cory Burden, Member at Large

Young Worker- remains vacant

To ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If you know that a co-worker did not receive a bulletin, please share this link with them to correct their information.

In Solidarity,

Sheila Knight

Staff Representative