Published on December 10, 2025

To:                  All BCGEU Local 501 Members

Re:                  Local 501 Executive Positions – Election Results

 

We are pleased to announce results of the election.

                        Treasurer position - Nolan Gibson, - ACCLAIMED

                       

                        Recording Secretary position  (total 60 voted)

                                      Shimla Ali (55% of votes) - ELECTED

                                      Kat Barnhill (45% of votes)

 

                        Two Member at Large positions (total 60 voted)

                                      Kat Barnhill (31.7% of votes) - ELECTED

                                      Cory Burden (20% of votes) - ELECTED

                                      Shimla Ali (30% of votes)- was elected to the Recording Secretary

                                      Tina Andersen (18.3% of votes)

Below is a list of your full Local 501 Executive Committee members. Those newly elected are highlighted and will join the current Local Executive Committee.

                        Shannon Dudley, Chairperson

                        Linden Ehrenberg-Smith, First Vice Chair

                        Shannon Butt, Second Vice Chair

                        Nolan Gibson, Treasurer

                        Shimla Ali, Recording Secretary

                        Tyler Moore, Member at Large

                        Florian Ullman, Member at Large

                        Kat Barnhill, Member at Large

                        Cory Burden, Member at Large

                        Young Worker- remains vacant

To ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If you know that a co-worker did not receive a bulletin, please share this link with them to correct their information.

 

In Solidarity,

 

Sheila Knight

Staff Representative