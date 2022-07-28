Date: Monday, November 28, 2022

Time: 9:30 am to 4:00 pm

Location: BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office

130-2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver

Musqueam Room



You are invited to attend a one-day enhanced steward training on Monday, November 28 at the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office.



This full-day event is intended to build steward confidence and solidarity by providing training in a number of topics and an opportunity to discuss issues specific to LDB. The day is also a chance for stewards to get to know each other and to share strategies for addressing worksite issues.



You must register for the course by no later than midnight on Monday, November 21stusing the link below:



http://events.bcgeu.ca/local_503_enhanced_steward_training



Once you have been registered in the course you will need to request leave from your Employer as soon as possible. BCGEU will provide one-day paid union leave to attend this course, and a catered lunch will be provided.



In solidarity,





Kusam Doal, Local 503 Chairperson

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative



