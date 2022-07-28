Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on October 24, 2022

Getting involved with Occupational Health & Safety is a great way for union members to contribute. As a safety committee member, you will help ensure your employer is following OH&S regulations. You can raise the profile of health and safety and improve your working environment. Would you like to serve on an Occupational Health & Safety Committee at your worksite?

Members of the Committee are entitled to all committee functions with no loss of pay and are entitled to 8 hours of annual educational leave without loss of pay or other benefits.

If you are interested in serving on your OH&S committee or would like more information, please fill out and forward the attached form to Shawn Bell via email at [email protected] by 5 p.m., on Friday, November 4, 2022.
 
In solidarity,
 
Local 504 Chair

